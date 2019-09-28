Millie Bobby Brown Debuts the Perfect Hair Color for the Fall Season

New hair, don't care!

Millie Bobby Brown is taking risks and having fun in the beauty department. On Saturday, the Stranger Things actress debuted a new hair color while attending an event for her recently launched brand, Florence by Mills. For the special occasion, which took place in London, the 15-year-old star showed off her honey blonde hair. Yes, you read that right! She's no longer rocking her famous dark brown strands, and instead, she's trying something totally different.

While the actress has played with blonde hair before (in fact, she dyed her hair platinum blonde on Friday), this is one of the few times we've seen her with a honey color. "Hometown love thx @bootsuk for the day of a lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her new 'do.

Of course, some of her famous friends and followers noticed her fun hair change. "This hair color is AMAZING on you," Brandi Cyrus commented. "You look so gorge Queen," Jonathan Van Ness shared.