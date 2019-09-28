Cassie Randolph Says She and Colton Underwood Are ''Very Happy'' Despite Split Rumors

Love is still in the air for this Bachelor couple!

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are still going strong, despite some online chatter implying they had "mismatched feelings" for each other. Naturally, the blonde beauty set the record straight about those rumors and more recently, the reality TV personality opened up about her "normal" relationship to E! News at the Lulu's Los Angeles Pop-Up.

"We're just being normal and taking things day by day. Honestly, we're just enjoying where we're at right now," Randolph shared. "I think if we put too much pressure on our future we get kind of… we're not putting pressure on ourselves."

She added, "Overall, me and Colton are in a very normal and real relationship. And while it's difficult and it has its challenges being in the public, and like every relationship it isn't perfect, but we do love each other and we're on the same page. And we're very happy."