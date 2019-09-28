Eva Longoria's Son Santiago Steals the Show on Paris Fashion Week Runway

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 2:05 PM

Eva Longoria, Santiago , Celebs at Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Eva Longoria's son not only stole the show at Fashion Week but also our hearts. 

On Saturday, Longoria slayed during the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway show for the city's Fashion Week and her 15-month-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón also made his debut on the catwalk. The little one accompanied his mother as she carried him out on the runway during the show's finale. 

The sweet moment between the Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress and her little one was captured in photos where baby Santiago is seemingly in awe of his surroundings. Not too bad for your first runway experience, huh Santiago? 

Longoria and her husband José Antonio Bastón welcomed their first child last June and shared the first photo of their son with Hola! USA magazine. A quick scroll through her Instagram and you'll get a glimpse of all the sweet moments the mother-of-one shares with her son Santiago. 

Check Out Eva Longoria's Cutest Mommy Moments With Baby Santiago

From Fashion Week and set-life adventures, the momma loves to share baby Santiago's firsts with the rest of her 7.2. million followers on Instagram. 

The Desperate Housewives actress was also joined by Iskra Lawrence, Aja Naomi King, Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, and Camila Cabello on the catwalk. 

