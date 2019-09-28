Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Daughter Apple Look Like Twins in Rare Photo Together

Seeing double... er, triple!

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday night with a bang. The Politician actress and Goop founder was all smiles as she posed for a photo with her famous mom, Blythe Danner, and 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. From the heartwarming pic, it looked like the lifestyle guru was having a good ole time. What's more? It's clear that good genes run in the family, because Paltrow's teenage daughter looked like her twin!

"Today is the middle one's birthday, but let's celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline," journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the trio. "Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree—and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever."

That same day, the Goop founder took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. "Another trip around the sun complete," she captioned her post, and also shared a selfie. "Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys."