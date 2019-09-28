Tristan Thompson Shares Video of Him and True on Daddy-Daughter Date

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 1:21 PM
It's a Daddy-Daughter Day Out!
Tristan Thompson posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a rare edited video of him taking his and ex Khloe Kardashian's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thompson on a date to Universal Studios Hollywood.
"This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn't resist," he wrote. "One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!"
Tristan, who also has a son from another previous relationship, is shown pushing True in a stroller as she appears to use a phone to FaceTime with someone, possibly Khloe, and kisses the screen. The two ride the Silly Swirly Fun Ride together and he picks her up and kisses her on the cheek.
Tristan and True also play some carnival games and he wins her an oversized stuffed Minion. They later check out the Kung Fu Panda stage show and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Khloe liked the video.
True has remained under Khloe's primary care in Los Angeles since the reality star and the NBA player broke up in February, when the child was 10 months old, amid a second cheating scandal involving him.
In recent weeks, Tristan has been leaving admiring and flirty comments on some of Khloe's Instagram posts.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
On Friday, the reality star posted on her Instagram Stories sweet images of her own; photos of True and her cousin Dream Kardashian,Rob Kardashian's 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter, drawing on a pavement with colorful chalk.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
In one pic, True stands over the words, "Mommy ♥ True."
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
