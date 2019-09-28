Cardi B Wins Paris Fashion Week With Undercover Outfit...But Can She See In That Thing?

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 12:41 PM

Paris Fashion Week Celebrities Sightings, Cardi B

OK, it's been a few days now, but now Paris Fashion Week can officially begin, thanks to Cardi B, who just won the whole event.

Accompanied by a bodyguard, the 26-year-old rapper and fashionista turned heads and set off a paparazzi firestorm on the streets of the French capital on Saturday when she walked a few hundred feet in front of the Eiffel Tower basically undercover, wearing a head-to-toe green, blue and white floral ensemble that even covered her face.

"I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I'n here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold," she said in an Instagram video.

"Madame, excuse moi, excuse moi madam," one of the photographers asks her.

She then jokes that "a bitch can't see."

The outfit is part of Richard Quinn's fall 2019 collection and was debuted on the catwalk during London Fashion Week in February.

Cardi had also attended Paris Fashion Week events last year and showcased daring outfits, but nothing quite as daring as the one she debuted on Saturday.

