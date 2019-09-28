Britney Spears Hopes "Ya’ll Haven’t Forgotten" About Her Amid Music Break

Don't you forget about Britney Spears.

The 37-year-old pop star, who has has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past year amid personal and legal turmoil involving her and her father, took to Instagram on Friday night to give her fans an update about her well-being.

"I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!!" Britney wrote, alongside photos of her performing at a past show. "I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf"

"Respect," commented her boyfriend, trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney posted her message a week after she made a rare red carpet appearance to support her beau at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards. She did not stay long.

Two days prior to the event, a hearing was held to discuss the status of Britney's conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, 67, had mostly controlled her financial and medical affairs since her 2007 public meltdown and the case, which has fueled calls from fans to "Free Britney," remains pending.