North West Sings Her Heart Out With Dad Kanye West at Detroit Sunday Service

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kanye West, North West

Instagram

Just like dad!

North West took the stage alongside her famous father, Kanye West, at his "Sunday Service" event, held at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Friday. In videos posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, North, 6, can be seen singing along on the stage with Kanye, as well as fellow performers and choir members.

"Sing it girl," Kim captioned one Instagram Story video post of her eldest daughter.

Today is the day that the Grammy winner's highly-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, is set for release. However, reports surfaced this week stating that the album might not be dropping on its expected date. Kim was actually the first to announce her husband's new album in August, posting the tracklist on social media along with the date, "9.27.19." One of the tracks on the released list, titled "Water," was performed by Kanye during his Coachella Sunday Service in April.

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow FaceTime North West

Over the past year, Kanye's Sunday Services have been attended by a number of A-list celebs, including Chance the Rapper, Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Earlier this month, Chance the Rapper was asked how to score an invite to one of Kanye's Sunday Services.

"You have to know somebody," he said on Lights Out With David Spade, adding that the services are "very, very Christ based."

"I wouldn't even say churchy," Chance added, also sharing that the services are "dope."

Kim has also previously explained that Kanye's services are more of a "healing experience."

Take a look at the video above to see North singing along at the services!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ North West , Kanye West , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.