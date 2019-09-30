30 Adorably Unique Baby Halloween Costumes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With five weeks away, it's never too early to start planning your baby's Halloween costume. Whether it's your newborn's first spooky season or not, there's tons of ways to get creative and turn up the unique factor on making your tot have the cutest costume fathomable! While some might be too young to go trick-or-treating, your little tyke can still get plenty festive for the big night.

Need an idea for your newborn? Why not dress them up as an adorable avocado? How about a precious narwhal? Maybe a superhero or a magical wizard is more up your little one's alley?

We pulled together a collection of the cutest—and unique—costumes to help dress up the little pumpkin in your life for the spooky season.