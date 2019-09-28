Chloe Morello Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered how the Down Under beauty vlogger Chloe Morello keeps her Aussie summer glow year-round? When we're not stalking her YouTube channel for skincare routines and the latest makeup secrets, we're dying to know how she keeps her skin so flawless.

OK, so we all can't have her genes (and those gorgeous big eyes), however, we can scoop up some of the L.A.-based beauty influencer's must-haves! Chloe sat down with us to reveal three of her go-to products to keep in your purse for in-the-car touch-ups.

From her Face Halo makeup wipes to her favorite product to keep her skin matte (and protected from the sun), we've got the skinny on how to emulate her signature rosy cheekbones and more. We'll be adding these items to our cart!

See her three picks below.