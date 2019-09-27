BRAND NEW
SUNDAYS, 9PM

Khloe Kardashian's Reaction to Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Proves She's a Real BFF

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian can't contain her excitement!

Earlier today, Malika Haqq had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, she's about to be a mom for the very first time.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day," she shared on Instagram. "God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!"

Shortly after the news was announced, Khloe had to express her enthusiasm on social media.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"

Watch

7 Times Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Were Best Friend Goals

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added in the comments section, "Congratulations Mika May!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!! I love you and baby madly."

The reaction reminds us just how close these two have been through all the ups and downs of life. Take a look at just some of their cutest moments in the gallery below.

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq

Instagram

Mama Power

When Malika Haqq announced she was having a baby, Khloe Kardashian was one of the first to express her excitement. "My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" she shared on Instagram. "Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Becca Cosmetics

Instagram

Beauty BFFs

In 2019, Khloe and Malika teamed up to launch a special collection of makeup for Becca Cosmetics called BeccaBFFs proving once again that their friendship is unlike any other.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Christmas Eve Shenanigans

The best friends spent Christmas Eve together in 2018 at the Kardashian's annual holiday bash.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Holidaze

"Christmas Eve w/ my sisters ✨," Malika captioned this sister snap.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Pretty Ladies

No matter what these two are doing, they always find time to take a selfie.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Views for Days

Whether it's hiking, or wine tasting, Khloe and Malika enjoy spending as much time as possible with one another.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Ride or Die

These two go way back and we just love them together!

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Showered With Love

Malika and Khloe were joined by her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to celebrate the reality star's bridal shower in 2018.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Kisses

"You really don't have to thank people for loving you so I'll thank you for everything else... For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I'm on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don't take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out," Malika wrote about her BFF. "I love you."

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Snuggle Buddy

"Not 16 anymore but us crazy kids still love each other," Malika shared in 2017.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Sister Sister

When they aren't on a BFF adventure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF recruit their sisters for more fun times and wild trips.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Twinning

Khloe might be closest with Malika, but she loves a good twin date.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khlo Money

The duo had a little too much fun playing around in Cuba...wouldn't you say?

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cigar Club

While on a trip to Cuba, the Kardashian squad did as the locals do and smoke cigars together.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Dionne & Cher

"Cher: Would you call me selfish? Dionne: No. Not to your face," Khloe captioned this saucy pic referencing Clueless best friends Dionne and Cher. "She's the D to my Cher."

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Good Side

Clearly, these two don't have a bad side!

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Blurry Nights

What's better than hanging out with your best friend? Adding in a few other good pals like Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Vegas, Babies

In 2016, the partners in crime headed to Sin City for a little bestie getaway.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Glam Gals

"We're best friends!! We're happy! We're singing! And she's colored! (Malika wrote this caption) give me a high five!!!" Khloe shared a few years ago.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Girls' Night

Hello, gorgeous gals!

Khloe Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Malika Haqq, Kardashian Christmas Eve 2015 Party

Instagram

December to Remember

Malika and Khloe goofed off with Jonathan Cheban at the family's annual Christmas party in 2015.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Pajama Party

In October 2015, the two lifelong friends had a PJ party wearing matching pink pajamas.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cuties!

Come on these photo booth pictures are too darn cute.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Taking It All In

The view from the top is always better with your favorite people by your side.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Courtside

Malika is always ready to hit up a basketball game with her BFF.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Hawaiian Getaway

"Life is good but even better when you experience it with fantastic people. ❤️," Khloe wrote on this picture from Hawaii in 2015.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Santa Baby

In 2014, the duo got themselves on the naughty list at the Kardashian Christmas bash.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Babes Who Brunch

The reality star joined her BFF and her twin sister for brunch back in 2014.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Forever Young

OMG, look how young these two ladies were!

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Birthday Wishes

"We don't get old we just get better. Love you soul sista xo," Malika wrote in 2013.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Back in 2009, the sister squad sported matching bikinis while on vacation and it's so awesome.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Butterfly Besties

In 2003, the childhood friends rocked butterfly wings, because that's how they rolled.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Malika Haqq , Pregnancies , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.