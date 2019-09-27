Khloe Kardashian's Reaction to Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Proves She's a Real BFF

Khloe Kardashian can't contain her excitement!

Earlier today, Malika Haqq had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, she's about to be a mom for the very first time.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day," she shared on Instagram. "God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!"

Shortly after the news was announced, Khloe had to express her enthusiasm on social media.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"