Brad Falchuk Celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow's "Imperfections" in Relatable Birthday Post

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 10:17 AM
Nobody posts a birthday tribute quite like Brad Falchuk!
As Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 47th birthday today, the Goop founder received a special message from her husband.
"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it—she's the greatest human being ever," Brad wrote on Instagram. "She's not perfect—her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."
Oh, tell us more Brad.
"Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her—blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too," he continued. "Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does."
Brad added, "She's endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you."
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
It's a heartfelt message for the Hollywood actress who has already been receiving lots of love from her famous friends.
Chelsea Handler, Demi Moore and Glen Powell also shared messages on Instagram. As for Kate Hudson, she was more than impressed with Brad's unconventional post.
"You should be a writer. Love this so much!" she wrote in the comments section. "You did forget to mention that she drives like a maniac AS she's getting angry at other drivers. Happy Birthday Beautiful Gwyneth!"
It's been a big year for the A-list actress and businesswoman who continues to enjoy married life with Brad.
"Married life has been really good," the Oscar winner raved to Instyle. "And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."
Happy birthday, Gwyneth!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?