Tom Holland's Reaction to Spider-Man Rejoining Marvel Is Truly Heroic

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 9:24 AM

Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War World Premiere

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tom Holland is "not f--king leaving!"

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share his hilariously amazing reaction to the news that the Spider-Man franchise is rejoining the Marvel Universe. Back in August, the future of Holland's Spider-Man was in limbo amid a divide between Disney's Marvel studios and Sony.

Amid the speculation, Holland spent time with fellow superhero Robert Downey Jr., sharing a series of photos with the actor on Instagram.

"We did it Mr Stark!" Holland captioned the post, seemingly hinting at the Marvel/Sony situation.

However, nothing had been officially revealed until Friday, when Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige are set to produce the third film in the Spider-Man Homecoming series, with star Holland. In the announcement on Friday, it was also revealed that the third film will be released on July 16, 2021.

Spider-Man is also set to appear in a future Marvel Studios film, as per the arrangement.

After hearing the news, Holland took to Instagram to share his reaction, posting a video of Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.

In the clip, DiCaprio's character Jordan Belfort tells his co-workers, "You know what? I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving. I'm not f--king leaving!"

Holland's post, which he captioned with a smirking face emoji, received a comment from his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, who posted four laughing emojis.

