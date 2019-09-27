Colin Jost and Michael Che’s Joke-Off With Jimmy Fallon Is Your Friday Must-See Video

Saturday Night Live comes back this weekend and the cast is gearing up their best jokes in preparation.

The "Weekend Update" co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che popped over to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a little joke-off segment Thursday night—and they did not disappoint. Jimmy Fallon kicked off the segment with a quip about a Seattle coffee shop that only employs buff, shirtless men. "Best part is," he joked, "You can order your coffee tall, grande, or Magic Mike XXL."

But that was just the beginning. Cue Jost and Che, who challenged the SNL alum to a comedic battle. Who can come up with the best joke about these coffee shop? Well...

"It costs three bucks for a coffee," Jost began, "But 50 bucks for them to grind your bean." Which, naturally, slayed Fallon, Che and the audience.

"Trust me," said Che, "You don't want to see how they draw a heart in your foam." Cringe.