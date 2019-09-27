Tyler Cameron Strips Off His Shirt After Failing to Get David Spade's Rose

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tyler Cameron

YouTube

Tyler Cameron has failed to get the final rose—again.

The Bachelorette alumna got the boot for the second time on Thursday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade.

After Cameron's journey to find love on The Bachelorette came to an end, he realized he had some time on his hands. So, he decided to apply for a new gig—being David Spade's production assistant.

"It's not bad," Cameron said about the job. "The pay is good; I have my own parking spot and six girls from the staff have already proposed to me….I said no."

However, the season 15 star faced some competition from the show's other PA Johnny. Spade told the two staff members the program's budget allowed for only one PA to stay. In the most dramatic elimination yet, Spade made his final choice.

"Tyler, the last eight hours you've worked here have been, obviously, magical," the host said. "I'll cherish the time we spent together learning how the copier works, but Johnny is sort of family. Johnny the PA, will you accept the rose?"

Watch

Watch Chris Harrison Learn About Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid

The winner then tearfully said yes. Still, he couldn't resist asking the runner-up a few final questions, including if he knew Hannah Brown. Spade also had a few requests and asked him to take off his shirt. Cameron obliged.

"I'm sorry. I feel so stupid," Spade said. "That request was for Johnny."

Watch the video to see Cameron's showdown.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , TV , Reality TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.