Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Are Reuniting to Create a Bourbon

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 7:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for PCA

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are giving fans something to sink their teeth into.

Well, technically, it's something to sip on, because these two are creating their own bourbon. According to Ian, he and Paul are in the beginning stages of launching the liquor company. He announced on Instagram, "Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it's coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen."

He adds that the bourbon was created through "passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality." Although, typically bourbon is made from grain, yeast, water and corn. 

Once the final product is ready to be sold, Ian and Paul plan on hosting launch parties across the globe. "You've given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come," he shares. Parties, bourbon, two Vampire Diaries stars—where do we sign up?

Watch

Nina Dobrev Gets Met Gala Ready With Charlotte Tilbury & Zac Posen

Ian signed the letter, "Love, Damon and Stefan," so that surely means the vampires will play a role in the brand or at least that's what fans are hoping for. 

Paul has yet to make the grand announcement on his personal IG, but he responded to the news with a brain-exploding emoji. 

While some celebrities choose to create their own tequila or vodka brands, it appears that Paul and Ian are sticking to what they know best. During the course of their time on the CW series, they, along with Nina Dobrev, drank their fair share of whiskey, especially since the show was located in the south. 

Nowadays, the actors catch up over cocktails and reminisce about the times when they used to not like each other. Paul previously shared, "I think sometimes when people work together non-stop, do press non-stop for years and years on end, you don't appreciate the person that's in front of you."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paul Wesley , Ian Somerhalder , The Vampire Diaries , Alcohol , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.