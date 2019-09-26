Weigh In On Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, The Unicorn, Carol's Second Act, and Evil

Is anyone else feeling a little overwhelmed by Thursday TV?

Not only did a whole bunch of our returning favorites come back tonight—Grey's Anatomy, SVU, The Good Place, Superstore, HTGAWM, Mom, etc etc—but we also now have five new shows to add to our long list of reasons we no longer have time to sleep.

CBS debuted three new offerings tonight, including two comedies and a spooky new drama, while NBC added two comedies to its Thursday night line-up. We can't say we're all that disappointed with any of the new shows, though they've all got something very, very different to give us.

We want to know your thoughts, though, so have a little refresher on everything you may or may not have seen tonight and then head to the polls below!