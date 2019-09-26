Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss Expecting Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

Congratulations are in order for Kandi Burruss.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is expecting her third child via surrogate, Bravo reported Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this year, the reality star expressed hopes to expand her family with husband Todd Tucker in the months to come.

"It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos. And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that's why we decided we would consider surrogacy," Kandi explained to The Daily Dish. "Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it's easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he's used to somebody else carrying the baby."

She continued, "But for me it's a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I'm supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it's made other options to be able to make it happen."