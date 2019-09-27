Meet the 16 New Amazon Alexa Devices You're Gonna Want ASAP

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 4:00 AM
Amazon unveiled a slew of new products at its annual hardware event this week, and friends, the future is now. From Echo earbuds to the Loop smart ring to the Amazon Smart Oven (which we can't wait to try!), all of the products are Echo and Alexa-enabled, which means a very hands-free time for us all.
Check out the products we'll all be shopping for and/or adding to our holiday wish lists.
These wireless earbuds feature immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa compatability.
Echo Studio creates an immersive, three-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction.
With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.
All-day glasses with hands-free access to Alexa.
Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Perfect for your nightstand.
This Alexa-enabled mulitcolor smart lamp for kids helps make family routines colorful: Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.
This compact plug-in indoor camera lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or select Echo device.
This smart ring is your shortcut to quick calls, fast answers and bits of info that help you stay on top of your day.
Make any space a little smarter—this plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, check out this 4-in-1 convection oven, microwave, air fryer and food warmer. Preset it and forget it: Includes 30+ built-in presets, voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device like the included Echo Dot.
This updated Echo has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.
The eero mesh WiFi router works with your internet service provider to bring up to 1,500 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi to your home. Also available in a three-pack.
See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.
With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
Amazon's most compact smart speaker now has improved speaker quality for richer and louder sound.
The fastest, most powerful Fire TV ever, delivering a fast, fluid experience for your favorite movies and TV shows. Control your compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.
The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition combines powerful 2.1 channel cinematic sound with the Fire TV experience. Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation and playback
