Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How to Pull It Off

October starts next week, and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a duo costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not be the deliciously delightful Mrs. Maisel and Susie! For Midge, the key is to find a 1950s-inspired frock, a great retro coat and some fabulous opera gloves. For Susie, grab a classic motorcycle jacket, some suspenders and a newboy cap. Want to make it uncanny? Add a vintage-looking microphone for Midge and a plunger for Susie! 

We've handpicked 13 items that will take your Mrs. Maisel duo costume to Emmy gold.

Paul Jone's Women's Off Shoulder Swing Dress Party Picnic Dress

Rewind in time in this off-shoulder swing dress! Also available in black. 

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$35 Amazon
Barbie x Unique Vintage 1960s Style Red Flare Swing Coat

You'll be a vision in this retro red swing coat with a signature bow.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$158 Unique Vintage
Classic Retro Dynamic Vocal Microphone

Channel your inner comedian with this unique microphone accessory. 

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$32 Amazon
Ying Lan Wool Cap Stewardess Pillbox Hat

Top your costume off in true '50s fashion with this adorable pillbox hat.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$12 Amazon
Gold Tone Austria Rhinestone Crystal Brooch

Take your costume to the next level by accessorizing your coat with a classic brooch!

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$13 Amazon
Long Flapper Evening Opera Satin Gloves

Add some flare to your fingers with these satin opera gloves. Also available in black.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$9 Amazon
Lauren Knotted Headband

If the pillbox hat isn't your cup of tea, try a cute AF knotted headband. Also available in dark green, pink, navy, red and coral.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$18 Anthropologie
LJYH Women's Zipper Motorcycle Biker Faux Leather Jacket

Raise your freak flag high with this classic motorcycle jacket.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$40 Amazon
Newsboy Hat Beret Hat Fedora Wool Blend Cap

Extra, extra! Read all about it in this newsboy style cap.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$13 Amazon
Adjustable Suspenders

Deck out your look with some signature suspenders.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$8 Amazon
Necklace With Key Charm

Adorn your neck with a key and chain to push this costume into full drive.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$8 Amazon
UO Striped Best Friend Tee

Flatter your curves in a stripped ringer tee. 

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$24 Urban Outfitters
H&M Wide-Leg Pants

Step out in style in a boyfriend cut khaki in olive or slate gray.

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$25 H&M
Rubber Toilet Plunger

Take your costume to hilarious proportions by throwing Susie's plunger into the mix. 

Ecomm: Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How To Pull It Off
$8 Amazon
