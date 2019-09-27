Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How to Pull It Off

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October starts next week, and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a duo costume that is both unique and fun to build.
Need an idea? Why not be the deliciously delightful Mrs. Maisel and Susie! For Midge, the key is to find a 1950s-inspired frock, a great retro coat and some fabulous opera gloves. For Susie, grab a classic motorcycle jacket, some suspenders and a newboy cap. Want to make it uncanny? Add a vintage-looking microphone for Midge and a plunger for Susie!
We've handpicked 13 items that will take your Mrs. Maisel duo costume to Emmy gold.
Rewind in time in this off-shoulder swing dress! Also available in black.
You'll be a vision in this retro red swing coat with a signature bow.
Channel your inner comedian with this unique microphone accessory.
Top your costume off in true '50s fashion with this adorable pillbox hat.
Take your costume to the next level by accessorizing your coat with a classic brooch!
Add some flare to your fingers with these satin opera gloves. Also available in black.
If the pillbox hat isn't your cup of tea, try a cute AF knotted headband. Also available in dark green, pink, navy, red and coral.
Raise your freak flag high with this classic motorcycle jacket.
Extra, extra! Read all about it in this newsboy style cap.
Deck out your look with some signature suspenders.
Adorn your neck with a key and chain to push this costume into full drive.
Flatter your curves in a stripped ringer tee.
Step out in style in a boyfriend cut khaki in olive or slate gray.
Take your costume to hilarious proportions by throwing Susie's plunger into the mix.
