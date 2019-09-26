Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Set to Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF; Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 12:56 PM
Jennifer Lopez is bringing the party to the Super Bowl!
On Thursday afternoon, the World of Dance judge had some big news to share on Instagram. As it turns out, she's performing at football's biggest game of the year.
"This is happening," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "02.02.20."
If you're not a sports nut, we're here to help! February 2 is when Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to occur at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. And based on the Pepsi logo on her jewelry, it's safe to say the Pepsi halftime show has its big performer.
But wait, there's more. Shakira also took to social media and teased a special performance in February. "Get ready," she cryptically wrote on Twitter. "02.02.20."
"Two Queens. First time together on stage…on the world's biggest stage," Pepsi later confirmed on Twitter. "Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."
Pop culture fans have been speculating that Jennifer could be in for the gig. In fact, the "On the Floor" singer addressed the speculation during a recent interview on Today.
"I don't know. We will see," she teased earlier this month with Hoda Kotb. "It's something obviously I'd love to do. It would be an honor to do it and it would be a lot of fun. More than anything, we'd have a ball."
The announcement also comes after Jennifer toured the country in celebration of her 50th birthday. Titled "It's My Party," the concert tour featured all of her biggest hits from her career including "Papi," "Jenny From the Block," "Dance Again" and countless more.
In addition, the singer is already receiving Oscars buzz thanks to her performance in Hustlers. "I've just been working hard for so long—for my whole life—so it's nice," she told Hoda on SiriusXM when asked about the rave reviews. "You work hard your whole life, and you wonder if anybody notices."
As for Shakira, she's also been killing the music game on her El Dorado world tour that will hit movie theatres worldwide on November 13.
In other words, we're going to have some talented ladies up on the biggest stage come this spring. We can't wait!
