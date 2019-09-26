Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Set to Headline Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the party to the Super Bowl!

On Thursday afternoon, the World of Dance judge had some big news to share on Instagram. As it turns out, she's performing at football's biggest game of the year.

"This is happening," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "02.02.20."

If you're not a sports nut, we're here to help! February 2 is when Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to occur at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. And based on the Pepsi logo on her jewelry, it's safe to say the Pepsi halftime show has its big performer.

But wait, there's more. Shakira also took to social media and teased a special performance in February. "Get ready," she cryptically wrote on Twitter. "02.02.20."