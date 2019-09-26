Former MMA Fighter Katy Collins Dead At 32 After Brain Aneurysm

Former MMA pro Katy Collins was a fighter until the very end.

The athlete died after suffering a brain aneurysm last week. She was only 32. Her coach JT Tilley shared the devastating news on Facebook."The fight is over," he wrote. "You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn't in the cards."

"I've always been so proud of you Kate," he continued. "We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know."

A GoFundMe was created by her family last week to help pay for medical expenses following her surgery. Collins' loved ones shared updates on her condition over the weekend and confirmed her tragic passing on Wednesday.

"Katy Collins fought as hard as she could," read the family's statement. "On September 25th, Katy peacefully left this Earth. She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us...Katy was young and strong and full of life and love."