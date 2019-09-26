It's a Game of Thrones for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Cast

Forget Bran Stark, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are in their own game of thrones. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new season 12 photos of your favorite Georgia gals on the throne.

Who will be queen of the ATL? You'll have to see for yourself on Sunday, Nov. 3 when Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams return. One-time cast member Kenya Moore is back holding a peach for season 12 while Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the ladies.