Nicki Minaj Has Already Come Out of Retirement With New Music

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 10:26 AM

Nicki Minaj, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicki Minaj wasn't gone for long. 

Earlier this month, the famous rapper sent her fans into a panic when she announced she was retiring to focus on her personal life. 

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

A day after her headline-making announcement, Minaj responded to an outcry from one of her Barbz, tweeting, "I'm still right here. Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe."

Well, on Thursday, the star proved she is indeed still right here when PnB Rock's "Fendi" dropped, featuring Murda Beatz and the 10-time Grammy nominee herself. 

The star used the track to promote her upcoming capsule collection with Fendi, due out next month. 

"My @fendi collection will be available on http://Fendi.com from Oct. 14th and in select boutiques from Oct. 16th," she tweeted. 

Uh, welcome back!?

