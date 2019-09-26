Anna Kendrick Is Either the Absolute Best or Worst Travel Partner Of All Time

The hills are alive...with the sound of Anna Kendrick.

The actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to promote her new film The Day Shall Come and took the opportunity to remind the world she's a sarcastic person who loves musicals.

The interview started out with Kendrick and Seth Meyers bonding over their love of Amsterdam. Meyers, who used to live in the Dutch city, and Kendrick, who was recently there for work, gushed over the city's gorgeous scenery. But, Kendrick's signature sarcasm apparently didn't translate very well with the Dutch people. Oops.

"I went on the canals," she recalled. "I ended up, you know, just for fun, videoing the whole canals and the scenery and stuff." Then Kendrick, being Kendrick, said she would sarcastically quip to those around her that Amsterdam isn't that great. "It was just sort of, like, sarcastically going, ‘Ugh, God, it's ugly here. Like, how do you people even wake up in the morning and look at the scenery?'"