Prince Harry Says Botswana Was His Escape After Princess Diana's Death

Botswana holds a very special place in Prince Harry's heart.

During his royal tour stop on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex recalled visiting the country shortly after Princess Diana's death.

"Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism—a real sense of purpose….I have some of my closest friends here over the years," he said after arriving by the banks of the Chobe River. "I came here in 1997 or 1998 straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all."

The royal also said he felt "deeply connected to this place and to Africa."

The Princess of Wales died in 1997. During her lifetime, she made several visits to Africa. Just months before her passing, she walked through an active minefield in Angola. Diana has often been credited with raising awareness for an international treaty against landmines through her actions. The treaty was signed shortly after her death. Harry, who has continued to champion his mother's work over the years, is expected to visit Angola during the tour.