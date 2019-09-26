Zayn Malik's Newest Musical Collaboration Is a Dream Come True

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 6:15 AM

Zayn Malik

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We've been havin' dreams...of a new Zayn Malik collaboration—and here it is. 

It's been almost a year since the 26-year-old One Direction alum dropped his second studio album, Icarus Falls, back in December 2018.While the star has mostly kept out of the spotlight over the past nine months, he did pop up on the Aladdin soundtrack in May for a modern rendition of "A Whole New World" featuring Zhavia Ward

Now, Malik has added his signature sound to a remix of Shaed's hit track, "Trampoline," which first debuted last June. 

On Monday, the singer teased something was underway when he simply tweeted, "TRAMPOLINE." Now, we know what precisely that means. 

Malik tweeted a link to the new rendition late Wednesday, in which his vocals are interspersed with those of the group's songstress, Chelsea Lee

As one fan commented on YouTube, "I wasn't ready omfg ZAYN YOU COULD HAVE WARNED ME."

"You sure are gonna give me a stroke some day zayn," another added. "Dissappearing [sic] for months thn [sic] just dropping this bopp [sic] woahh."

As to be expected, the new drop has already amassed thousands of views...and the day has only just begun. 

