Andi Dorfman Doesn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Her Ex Josh Murray

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray's relationship ended years ago; however, their drama still lives on.

The former Bachelorette proved this to be true on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the interview, Andy Cohen asked the season 10 star if she could say three nice things about her former fiancé.

"No," the Georgia native replied.

However, this wasn't the only time she talked about her ex. At one point, a caller asked the reality TV star what she thought of the allegations Amanda Stanton, a fellow franchise member who also dated Murray, made in her book Now Accepting Roses.

"I thought everything she said was pretty accurate," Dorfman said.

As fans will recall, Dorfman and Murray fell in love on The Bachelorette back in 2014. While their season ended with a proposal, they ended up calling off their engagement in 2015. Then, in 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After in which she accused Murray of being emotionally and verbally abusive. Murray later addressed the allegations on season three of Bachelor in Paradise and called the claims "ludicrous" and a "fictional story."