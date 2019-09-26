Andi Dorfman Doesn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Her Ex Josh Murray

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 5:07 AM

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray's relationship ended years ago; however, their drama still lives on.

The former Bachelorette proved this to be true on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the interview, Andy Cohen asked the season 10 star if she could say three nice things about her former fiancé.

"No," the Georgia native replied. 

However, this wasn't the only time she talked about her ex. At one point, a caller asked the reality TV star what she thought of the allegations Amanda Stanton, a fellow franchise member who also dated Murray, made in her book Now Accepting Roses.

"I thought everything she said was pretty accurate," Dorfman said.

As fans will recall, Dorfman and Murray fell in love on The Bachelorette back in 2014. While their season ended with a proposal, they ended up calling off their engagement in 2015. Then, in 2016, Dorfman published her book It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After in which she accused Murray of being emotionally and verbally abusive. Murray later addressed the allegations on season three of Bachelor in Paradise and called the claims "ludicrous" and a "fictional story."

Watch

Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

As for his relationship with Stanton, the two got in engaged on Bachelor in Paradise back in 2016; however, the they eventually broke up. In her book, she accused Murray of being "controlling." In a statement to E! News, Murray accused Stanton of "lying" about him. 

In addition to talking about Murray, Dorfman spoke briefly about her ex Nick Viall. When asked if she would ever accept a rose from him, she replied, "I'm going to politely decline."

Watch the video to see the interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

