Cassie Marries Alex Fine One Month After Announcing Engagement

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 6:37 PM
You may now call Cassie and Alex Fine husband and wife.
After just a few weeks of being engaged, Cassie and Alex exchanged vows in a small and intimate ceremony on the cliff sides of Malibu, California. In a photo of the ceremony, the star wears a billowing white gown and a romantic lace veil as she and Alex say, "I Do."
It's unclear when the ceremony took place since Alex shared on his Instagram Story that he was getting fast food on Wednesday afternoon. But the trainer all but confirmed the happy news by commenting with a heart on the officiant's Instagram photo of himself and the couple. He also cheekily responded, "I know," when someone told him that he did "a beautiful job."
Cassie has yet to share the news herself, but one can assume that she is overjoyed to call the father of her child husband.
Last month, the 33-year-old revealed that she was engaged to Alex in a short but sweet Instagram post. "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24," she gushed.
"This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!" Alex said in his own announcement.
The songstress, who formerly dated rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, is expecting her first child with the personal trainer. They shared the big news with their followers and friends by taking part in a romantic photo shoot on the cliffs of Malibu. "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives. We are so blessed," the two said in a statement to E! News at the time.
And in a letter shared to social media, Alex promised Cassie and their daughter that he will "be kind, sweet" and to love them "unconditionally."
This year marks the one-year anniversary since they started dating, with the couple going Instagram official at a Christmas party last December.
Congratulations, newlyweds!
