Here's the Real Reason Diplo Hacked the Jonas Brothers' Instagram Account

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 5:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Diplo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Diplo is officially recruiting the Jonas Brothers to collaborate on his country music album, y'all.  

Speculation over their collaboration began when fans started noticing that the Jonas Brothers had unfollowed everyone but Diplo on Instagram. Then, they began posting only photos of the Los Angeles based DJ and record producer. Obsessed, much? However, it wasn't really the Jonas Brothers unfollowing accounts and spamming their followers with Diplo content. It was Diplo himself who had hacked the brothers' account. 

Diplo began his trolling by sharing a black and white photo of himself in only Calvin Klein briefs (NSFW y'all), then he shared a photo of pop-rock band Hanson and captioned it saying, "never forget the original jonas brothers," and he also shared another shirtless photo of himself holding three Grammy awards. 

E! News has since confirmed that the DJ and the pop band are teaming up on a new song for Diplo's country album. Does this mean we'll soon get to see the Jonas Brothers decked out in cowboy getup? We're not complaining.

Read

Diplo Didn't Know Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas Wedding Was Serious

Earlier this year in April, news outlets announced that Diplo would explore uncharted territory with his new country music project under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr. 

He's already released his first single, called "So Long" featuring country singer Cam. According to a press release, he's set to have other country artists featured in the album as well.

As fans freaked out and came up with their own theories as to who could possibly the hack the JoBros' account, Diplo let the cat out of the bag in an Instagram post. "The @jonasbrothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram #dorkusbrothers," he captioned his photo. 

Grab your headphones, your cowboy hat, and set your alarms for this Thursday at 9 p.m. PST. We're ready for the JoBros to go country! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jonas Brothers , Diplo , Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Music , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.