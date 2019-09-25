What The Masked Singer Judges Learned From Season 1

TV's most insane, fever dream-esque show is officially back tonight, and so are your nightmares!

Just kidding, but actually maybe not, since some of the costumes this season are definitely scarier. Season two of Fox's most unexpected hit features 16 celebrities disguised in cartoonish costumes, singing for the chance to continue singing.

Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke are tasked with figuring out who they are, and with helping determine which celebrities get eliminated (and unmasked). They got a few right in season one, but they're determined to get even more right in season two.

Jeong specifically noticed that two of his co-judges, Scherzinger and Thicke, have got some serious listening skills.

"They have just a gift of sound-finding that I am in complete awe of," Jeong says. "They are geniuses. It's pretty like, wow, I can't believe it."