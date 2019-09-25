Meghan Markle's Everlane Jumpsuit Is Royally Affordable

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 3:40 PM

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

OK, so we might not be lucky enough to have Meghan Markle's amazingly jaw-dropping bone structure. And maybe we also aren't married to the insanely good-looking Prince Harry. However, every now and again we can dress like her! During the royal couple's tour debut of baby Archie Harrison, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in an elegant double V-neck jumpsuit showcasing her feminine silhouette and we are obsessed.

The chic jumpsuit is made by Everlane and for a refreshingly affordable $120, you can score one too. Yes, you read that correctly: $120! 

The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit

Be princess perfect in your new favorite go-to jumpsuit. 

Ecomm: Meghan Markle Royally Affordable Jumpsuit
$120 Everlane

Whether you're doing philanthropy work in South Africa or meeting your girlfriends for brunch, the one-and-done outfit is fit for any occasion. With that much savings, you may want to snag a second one in dusty blue, cocoa brown and haute red.

 

