This Runway Model's Epic Paris Fashion Week Strut Has the Internet Going Crazy

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 3:18 PM

Leon Dame, Runway - Paris Fashion Week

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Meet the internet's new favorite obsession! 

Model Leon Dame stole the runway on Wednesday after closing out the Maison Margiela SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week. The German model ended the night with an eye-catching ensemble of thigh high heeled boots, a chic black jacket, and boxer briefs, but it was his incredible runway walk—or stomp is more like it—that got people talking. 

Leon was rocking clothing from creative director John Galliano's collection, which tended towards the more militaristic. So Leon's choice of walk paired with a fierce stare was the perfect accessory to the ensemble! 

The model, who is just 20-years-old, got the internet buzzing with his epic stride. Apart from doing his strut while Anna Wintour was enjoying herself from the front row, he also got high praise from other celebrities like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna who took to social media to praise his work. "Clearly my spirit animal," she posted with a video of the show. 

Lisa wasn't the only star impressed with Leon's work. He received the ultimate gift after Rihanna followed him on Instagram. So it's safe to say his walk is bad girl certified! Not that he needs anyone's stamp of approval, because Leon isn't new to a runway. In fact, he's a Margiela favorite, and has modeled for them at various different shows. 

Leon may have stomped his heart out on the runway, but he's also stomped his way into the heart's of millions of adoring new fans! 

