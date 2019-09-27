From Sorrow to Celebrating: How Jenni "JWoww" Farley Bounced Back After Her Messy Divorce

The past year has been a whole lot of extra for the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Snooki had her third baby. Vinny and Pauly D got their own Bachelor-esque spin-off. Ronnie's relationship with his child's mother continued to sporadically implode. The Situation got married and went to prison.

And, perhaps most surprisingly, JWoww got divorced.

A year ago Jennifer Farley filed for divorce from her longtime love, Roger Mathews, after less than three years of marriage.

The couple had been together since JWoww's Jersey Shore days and, while their relationship wasn't without its hiccups while Farley partied heartily with her MTV-assembled roommates, they generally were the sweet, stable eye of the smush storm raging around them. They have a daughter, Meilani, and a son, Greyson.