Shopbop's 3-Day Event of the Season Sale Is Here!

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 1:50 PM

As the weather cools down and leaves change their colors, can you think of anything more exciting than pulling out your sweaters and booties for fall? If you are in dire need of some new autumn staples for your everyday wardrobe, ShopBop's event of the season sale is here!

Whether you've been searching for the perfect knits, or fashion-forward jackets, you're guaranteed to update your clothing with all the latest fall trends! And for the next three days, save 20% off orders under $500 and 25% orders over $500 using promo code STOCKUP19.

Plus, Shopbop customers who are members of the Amazon Prime membership program can enjoy their Prime shipping benefits on Shopbop. Prime shipping benefits include free two-day shipping and next day shipping discounts.

Here are seven of our favorites we'll be adding to our closet! 

Rony Kobo Monique Thong Bodysuit

Fit takes on a new meaning in this statement velour bodysuit with gold studs and puff shoulders.

$298 Shopbop
Sashi Caspian Headband

This gorgeous burgundy satin headband will take your look to new heights.

$38 Shopbop
Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Light Jacket

Sporty meets chic in this fitted dark oak running jacket.

$160 Shopbop
Levi's Mile High Ankle Skinny Jeans

Switch your strut up with these snakeskin super-stretch denims.

$98 Shopbop
BB Dakota Couldn't Be Sweater Dress

Cozy up in this heavyweight camel sweater dress that'll soon be your go-to holiday attire.

$118 Shopbop
Anine Bing Bar Silk Skirt

Elevate your flare in this charmeuse mid-length skirt.

$249 Shopbop
Levi's Crop Ao Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Bundle up in this next level trucker jacket in cloud cream.

$98 Shopbop

Shop the full Event of the Season Sale on Shopbop!

