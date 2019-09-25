Shopbop's 3-Day Event of the Season Sale Is Here!

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 1:50 PM
As the weather cools down and leaves change their colors, can you think of anything more exciting than pulling out your sweaters and booties for fall? If you are in dire need of some new autumn staples for your everyday wardrobe, ShopBop's event of the season sale is here!
Whether you've been searching for the perfect knits, or fashion-forward jackets, you're guaranteed to update your clothing with all the latest fall trends! And for the next three days, save 20% off orders under $500 and 25% orders over $500 using promo code STOCKUP19.
Plus, Shopbop customers who are members of the Amazon Prime membership program can enjoy their Prime shipping benefits on Shopbop. Prime shipping benefits include free two-day shipping and next day shipping discounts.
Here are seven of our favorites we'll be adding to our closet!
Fit takes on a new meaning in this statement velour bodysuit with gold studs and puff shoulders.
This gorgeous burgundy satin headband will take your look to new heights.
Sporty meets chic in this fitted dark oak running jacket.
Switch your strut up with these snakeskin super-stretch denims.
Cozy up in this heavyweight camel sweater dress that'll soon be your go-to holiday attire.
Elevate your flare in this charmeuse mid-length skirt.
Bundle up in this next level trucker jacket in cloud cream.
Shop the full Event of the Season Sale on Shopbop!
