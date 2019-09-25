Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Too Sick to Attend Balmain Collab Launch in Paris

Kylie Jenner is unable to travel to Paris for the launch of her new collab with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been under the weather in recent days, has revealed that she's too sick to travel overseas. A rep for Kylie has also confirmed to E! News that she is in the hospital but doing well under doctor's care.

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," Kylie wrote in a note to her fans on Wednesday. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

Kylie added, "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream."