Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, Too Sick to Attend Balmain Collab Launch in Paris

Kylie Jenner is unable to travel to Paris for the launch of her new collab with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been under the weather in recent days, has revealed that she's too sick to travel overseas. A rep for Kylie has also confirmed to E! News that she is in the hospital but doing well under doctor's care.
"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," Kylie wrote in a note to her fans on Wednesday. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."
Kylie added, "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream."
"Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event," Kylie continued. "I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"
The 22-year-old star was noticeably absent for the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, as she was supposed to present with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. However, only Kim and Kendall hit the stage to hand out the Outstanding Reality Competition program award at the ceremony. Amid speculation, a source confirmed to E! News that Kylie was sick and had to miss out on presenting.
A day prior to the Emmys, Kylie posted a video on Instagram Story with daughter, Stormi Webster, in which she said that her baby was "sick."
In the video, Kylie could be seen resting on a couch with Stormi, telling her followers, "My sick baby."
The beauty mogul then let out an "ow!" after Stormi accidentally hit her in the face.
