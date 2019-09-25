Score 70% Off at the AllSaints Flash Sale

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 12:19 PM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you ever pilfer through your closest and realize none of your go-to garments spark joy anymore? Your leather jacket that once was your most prized possession is now the bane of your existence. Your favorite dress that once was your most reliable day-to-night frock is now your most repeated article of clothing, and if you post one more picture of it on Instagram, your friends will think you have a serious fashion problem. 

Never fear, fashionistas! The ultra-cool London-bred streetwear brand, AllSaints is having a 70% off flash sale on Nordstrom Rack so you can revamp your wardrobe in style! Known for their biker-chic meets luxury goods, the British brand sets the standard for quality and swag. That being said, the high end garments are known for costing a pretty penny, but lucky for us, you can score bomber jackets, luxury sweaters, and your new go-to dresses for nearly HALF the cost that you're sure to want to keep forever. But hurry up, items are selling like crazy!

Here's seven of our favorites below.

Avril Long Sleeve Fishnet Top

Edgy meets sophisticated in this fishnet long sleeve. Also available in black.

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$215
$100 Nordstrom Rack
Marley Zebra Print Ruffle Dress

Showcase your fun and flirty side in this ruffled hem and zebra print frock.

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$308
$150 Nordstrom Rack
Sura Tie Neck Wool Blend Sweater

Switch up your turtleneck game in this single cold shoulder and decorative tie neck sweater. Also available in charcoal gray and opal pink.

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$260
$120 Nordstrom Rack
Alyse Sequin Knit Sweater Dress

Let your sparkle shine in this open knit stitch knit unlined sweater dress with sequin embellishments.

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$308
$150 Nordstrom Rack
Rasko Camouflage Army Jacket

Cool-factor meets casual in this army jacket featuring camouflage print. 

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$360
$180 Nordstrom Rack
Rye Neluwa Leaf Print Dress

Take on the concrete jungle in this asymmetrical hem dress with unique leaf print. 

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$340
$170 Nordstrom Rack
Colorblock Wool & Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket

Upgrade the definition of classic with this wool and leather varsity jacket.

Ecomm: AllSaints Flash Sale
$670
$300 Nordstrom Rack
