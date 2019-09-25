Evelyn Lozada Sets the Record Straight on Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:41 AM
Keeping up with Evelyn Lozada has never been juicier.
This past summer, the beloved Basketball Wives star made headlines after having a NSFW Twitter exchange with Rob Kardashian around Father's Day.
Romance rumors soon followed with some wondering just how close these two are.
While sitting down with Justin Sylvester for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Evelyn was quick to set the record straight.
"Rob and I have never gone on a date. We've known each other for a long time," she shared with us exclusively. "I wished him a Happy Father's Day and as a joke--because I have no filter and a New York mouth—I said, ‘Happy Father's Day big d--k Rob.'"
Evelyn continued, "He was like, ‘You won't say that to the world' so it was a dare and I was like don't tell me I won't say it because I take dares very serious. Don't tell me I'm not going to do something because you know I will. And then I tweeted it and then he said what he said. But it was all in fun."
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
So is it possible that the VH1 reality star could get closer to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the future? Never say never!
"You never know. I think Rob is a nice guy. I think he's a great father and I admire that about him," she shared. "I think he's been dealt some tough cards but I feel like he has a great heart."
And while Evelyn may have a history with some professional athletes in the past, she's the first to admit that she wants "something different now."
"It's what I've always attracted. I'm not the girl that's sitting outside the locker room like ‘hey.' I have been with three associations but I'm not embarrassed by that," she shared. "I'm attracted to what I'm attracted to. They're attracted to what they're attracted to."
John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"You need to be able to have a job, maybe go to dinner, travel a little bit, accept my kids, love my kids how I love my kids," she continued. "I want you to have kids because I don't want to have any more kids. You have to have a swag about you too. I don't want to be bored."
For the time being, though, Evelyn has her hands full with a dramatic season of Basketball Wives airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1. She also has a jewelry line and continues to expand The Evelyn Lozada Foundation, which aims to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.
"I started it probably a year and a half ago because I received so many DMs. I can't even tell you the photos, the stories, the things I see because women and men feel comfortable reaching out to me because they know I've lived it," Evelyn shared. "I've sat on the phone for a whole hour with a domestic violence survivor in tears. I want to be able to have a place in New York where you can go to and hide out because sometimes you need to do that."
And while viewers may be used to seeing Evelyn involved with drama amongst her co-stars on Basketball Wives, she assures fans that the show is only a little part of her life.
"I feel like most people don't know me. People really thing this is my whole life," she shared. "In the real world, I probably wouldn't hang out with half of the people on the show. But I'm not in control of who they cast. I'm really only in control of the things I do and say."
