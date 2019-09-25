So Much Happens in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Trailer It's Mind-Boggling

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:17 AM
Bravo
Just how much can The Real Housewives of New Jersey back into a trailer? Turns out quite a bit because the season 10 preview, below, features fun in the sun, lots of glass throwing, some hair pulling and so much more.
Back for another go are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Danielle Staub is in the mix once again as a friend and there's no love lost between her and Margaret.
"These women, they'd hold a bloody knife, stab you in the back and say they didn't do it," Margaret said.
Another Margaret soundbite: "She's a walking yeast infection."
Some of the bombshells in the trailer include Teresa and Margaret going at it, Danielle and Margaret going at it, Melissa and Jennifer fighting, Jackie dealing with her eating disorder, Joe Giudice's deportation order and quite a phone call between him and Teresa.
"Alright, like I even wanted to get married? No," Joe says via phone.
"See what I get?" Teresa asks her daughter.
"That's your personal business with my father, so enough," Gia Giudice says.
And then there are the Teresa is cheating headlines. "Who says I was cheating? That's f—ked up. That's f—ked up!"
It only gets battier from there.
Take a peek at the trailer above for more, including Danielle blaming Margaret for her quickie divorce.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
