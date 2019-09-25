So Much Happens in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 Trailer It's Mind-Boggling

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Bravo

Just how much can The Real Housewives of New Jersey back into a trailer? Turns out quite a bit because the season 10 preview, below, features fun in the sun, lots of glass throwing, some hair pulling and so much more.

Back for another go are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. Danielle Staub is in the mix once again as a friend and there's no love lost between her and Margaret.

"These women, they'd hold a bloody knife, stab you in the back and say they didn't do it," Margaret said.

Another Margaret soundbite: "She's a walking yeast infection."

Watch

Melissa & Joe Gorga Give Update on Teresa & Joe Giudice

Some of the bombshells in the trailer include Teresa and Margaret going at it, Danielle and Margaret going at it, Melissa and Jennifer fighting, Jackie dealing with her eating disorder, Joe Giudice's deportation order and quite a phone call between him and Teresa.

"Alright, like I even wanted to get married? No," Joe says via phone.

"See what I get?" Teresa asks her daughter.

"That's your personal business with my father, so enough," Gia Giudice says.

And then there are the Teresa is cheating headlines. "Who says I was cheating? That's f—ked up. That's f—ked up!"

It only gets battier from there.

Take a peek at the trailer above for more, including Danielle blaming Margaret for her quickie divorce.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of New York City , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.