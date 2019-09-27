Massy Arias Takes Us Inside Her World

What does the term "influencer" mean to you?

When I started getting a ton of followers, there was a sense of responsibility. This was about either years ago, once I started getting a following, I started realizing I have power to influence and there's no way I can influence positively if I don't know what I'm doing or 100 percent sure of my line of work. So when you ask me what the word influencer means to me, I have a platform in which people are looking at me 24/7 and I have the power of influencing someone. How I use my platform and how the consumer from looking out interprets my account, or interprets influencer is up to them, but for me it means you have the power to influence and you have all these eyes on you and you are appealing to them. I influence a lot and that's what it means to me.

Who do you follow? Who are you typically keeping up with?

Trevor Noah, Shaun King, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland. It's hard to keep up especially when you're busy but right now I am in tunnel vision so I really don't keep up with people so I just chose wisely the information I get. I keep up with my clients because I have to see how they are doing, I keep up with the news. I love to get my news in a funny way, so I keep up with Trevor Noah and John Oliver.