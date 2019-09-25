Fleabag Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 9:27 AM

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume

October is less than a week away, and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a character costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not be the devilishly delightful Fleabag! The key is to find a knockout black jumpsuit (or striped tee) that you can pair with sassy red lipstick, or scout out a Peter Pan collar frock to really sell her signature silhouette. Want to make it uncanny? Smear your favorite mascara down your cheeks and you might win a costume contest or two. 

We've handpicked seven items that will take your Fleabag costume to the next level. 

UO Slinky Cowl Neck Halter Jumpsuit

Category is: boss babe. Command the room in this plunging halter jumpsuit.

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$89
$69 Urban Outfitters
MAC Dare You Lipstick

Fleabag's exact lipstick was created by makeup artitst Pippa Woods for the show, but used pigments from this MAC shade. So you can confidently paint the town red and mouth off in this lippy.

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume, Dare you
$19 Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfeld Lace Detail Collared Fit & Flare Dress

Bring out your inner child in this Peter Pan collar flare dress.

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$150 Nordstrom
H&M Stripped Cotton T-Shirt

Enhance your costume with a fitted stripped short sleeve tee.

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$5 H&M
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Doll up your eyelashes with this sinister mascara. Really want to commit to the costume? Smear it down your face!

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$25 Ulta Beauty $25 Sephora
Superga Cotu Classic Lace Up Sneakers

Comfort meets cool-factor in these street-ready kicks. 

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$65 Shopbop
Short Curly Brown Wig

If you are not a natural brunette, complete your costume with a short dark brown bob.

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume
$19 Amazon
Trending Stories

