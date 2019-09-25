Blue Ivy Carter Called a "Cultural Icon" in Beyoncé's Battle Over Name Trademark

Beyoncé is ringing the alarm on this argument.

The name of the star's 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is at the center of an ongoing trademark battle. According to a brief newly field by attorneys for the singer's limited liability company and obtained by E! News, in January 2016, the company filed an application to register a trademark for "Blue Ivy Carter," which would cover goods including fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, baby teething rings, playing cards and more. However, in May 2017, a woman named Veronica Morales filed an opposition against the trademark, citing her own trademark, "Blue Ivy," which she had applied for in 2012. "Blue Ivy" is the name of Morales' Boston-based "lifestyle event planning firm."

"The Opposition, which claims that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety," the brief states. "Opposer has demonstrated repeatedly that it is not at all concerned about how the presence of the Blue Ivy Carter trademark in the marketplace will impact its own Blue Ivy trademark...Rather, Opposer has exhibited a pattern and practice of affirmatively attempting to connect its brand with Blue Ivy Carter to increase its exposure and drum up business." As an example, the brief points to a radio interview Morales participated in in which she discussed the inquiries the company had gotten after Blue was born.