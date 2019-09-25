Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton Detail "Painful" Reality of Breastfeeding and Postpartum Hormones

Adam Christensen /NBCUniversal
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 7:50 AM
Breastfeeding is no easy feat. Just ask Kelly Clarkson and Kate Upton.
The 27-year-old model and 37-year-old singer bonded over their struggles with it in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. The show took place 10 months after Upton gave birth to her and husband Justin Verlander's first child, daughter Genevieve. Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remy Alexander, with husband Brandon Blackstock.
"The hormones are crazy," Upton said. "And no one talks about it. The hormones after pregnancy, for me, were crazier than when I was pregnant, and it took forever for them to calm down, like months after breastfeeding."
Clarkson then noted, "Pumping is the worst!"
"The worst!" Upton said.
"It's so painful," Clarkson said. "I don't care what anyone says."
The talk show host recalled a time when someone accidentally threw away a bottle that contained a tiny bit of her breast milk.
"I lost my ever-living- like I was a crazy person," she said. "Went in my closet and just collapsed on the floor and was crying, I was like, 'You have no idea how I had to work for that.' And really, there was like nothing in the bottle; I'm crazy. But, literally, it's just a hormonal period. I don't think people take that into account, especially when we're women in the public eye. It is a hard time."
Upton noted, "Our energy is literally being sucked out of us, so you don't feel like yourself...it is so difficult and something people need to talk about it more.'
