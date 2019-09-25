Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Makes His Official Royal Tour Debut

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, made his first official appearance during the couple's royal tour of Africa on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their four-month-old baby boy to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

"Arch meets Archie!" the royals wrote on Instagram alongside footage of the meeting.

The proud parents' firstborn wore a white shirt and a pair of blue overalls from H&M for the outing. Meanwhile, his father donned a dapper navy suit and his mom wore a Club Monaco's Dremah silk dress.

As photographers snapped several sweet photos of the child's official tour debut, the archbishop's daughter joked it seemed like the little man was still getting used to life in the limelight.

"He's an old soul," Meghan said as she cradled her baby boy.

Although, Harry suggested his son is "used to it already."

Archie clearly won over the archbishop, as well. At one point, the leader of the anti-Apartheid movement planted a kiss on Archie's forehead. The Nobel Peace Prize winner's daughter also joked that Archie will be quite the charmer when he grows up.

"You like the ladies," she said at one point. "He's going to be a ladies man."