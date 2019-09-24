Ashton Kutcher Holds Back From Making ''Really Snarky'' Comment Amid Demi Moore's Claims

Ashton Kutcheris biting his tongue when it comes to Demi Moore's recent revelations—or so it seems.
Amidst his ex-wife's ongoing press tour, the actor has maintained his silence as she discusses his infidelity, their threesomes, a devastating miscarriage and their subsequent split. His silence, at first, signified to some people that he was okay with her speaking so candidly about their marriage, especially since Demi said she spoke with him before its release. But after his latest tweet, it seems like this might not be the case.
On Tuesday, he tweeted, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. [heart emoji]"
"Life is good - Larry Kutcher," he added.
Of course, the tweet had his followers in a frenzy. Even Monica Lewinsky chimed in, "my drafts folder is full of those."
"Your attitudes have shown us who you really are, no book is gonna change that. Keep going the good and hard work," one user replied.
Ashton's apparent response to Demi was entirely expected and understandable. Demi herself said that she was "nervous" for the people she brought up in her book, but that's only because she has the "point of view of feeling sensitive and putting myself in their place." Otherwise, the star says that writing this memoir was a healing "journey" for her.
In fact, she told The Wall Street Journal, "I'd definitely like to engage with [her ex-husbands] before it comes out. I have a sensitivity to anything that might make them uncomfortable. I had no interest in anybody being a bad guy."
Although, she did catch some flack when Jon Cryer revealed that he didn't lose his virginity to her as she had claimed. He joked that despite his "stunned" look during intercourse, he had sex for the first time in high school. Nonetheless, he adds, "I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."
