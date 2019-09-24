George Clooney's Bushy Beard Solidifies His Status as Hollywood's Most Handsome Silver Fox

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 7:13 PM

George Clooney

Paolo Blocco/GC Images

Like a fine wine, George Clooney just gets better with age. 

After being spotted on set of a Nespresso commercial in Spain, the A-lister's facial hair is suddenly grabbing fans' attention—and for all the right reasons. Equal parts rugged and refined, Clooney is looking incredibly sharp and ready for fall with with a few more inches surrounding his famous mug. 

Over the years, the 58-year-old has tried out a variety of grooming trends, but never one as bushy as his current style. Something tells us Amal Clooney has given George her stamp of approval, and if she hasn't, then consider this message a vote of confidence in the actor's salt and pepper aesthetic. 

Clooney is getting back to work after a summer filled with some well-deserved R&R, including a staycation with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

George and Amal hosted the former President and First Lady at their Lake Como home, where a source told E! News they enjoyed time by the pool, lunch in the garden and dinner prepared by Italian chefs. 

And when he's not mixing and mingling with world leaders, Clooney is a doting dad to 2-year-old twins Alexander and Ella

All in a day's work, as they say. 

