Ashton Kutcher Reveals the Reason He Was Fired From Elizabethtown and Replaced By Orlando Bloom

Ashton Kutcher is spilling the tea on the fan-favorite movie he almost starred in, Elizabethtown. Sitting down with First We Feast for their "Hot Ones" segment (you know, where celebs answer questions while eating spicy as hell wings), the 41-year-old actor explained the reason why he didn't do Cameron Crowe's 2005 film.
"Yeah, I'll say fired, sure," The Ranch star began, after being asked if he was let go from the project. "[Cameron] originally wanted Orlando Bloom for Elizabethtown and Orlando Bloom was working on a Ridley Scott picture, and wasn't available."
He continued, "So I went [to] audition, he cast me and then we started working on it. I think he wanted to see the character rehearsals all the way, and I probably wasn't disciplined enough as an actor to get myself to a point where I was able to do that and show it to him in a way that he felt comfortable."
Kutcher said he and the writer-director both came to a mutual understanding that things just weren't "working out."
"At a certain point we just kind of agreed that it wasn't working out. More him than me," he said, trying to hold back the tears after eating some spicy wings. "But also, I found out at the same time that Orlando Bloom had just become available right when he was gonnna let me go."
And as they say, the rest is history. The beloved rom-com starred the 42-year-old Carnival Row actor and Kirsten Dunst as the main leads. Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin, Jessica Biel, Judy Greer and many other A-listers also appeared in the film.
While the "Hot Ones" episode featuring Ashton isn't out just yet (it hits YouTube on Sept. 26), you can watch a sneak peek of his segment in our video above!
