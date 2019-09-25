Chrissy Teigen to Receive 2019 Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award

Chrissy Teigen continues to slay and inspire us!

The non-profit Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other basic necessities, announced that the TV personality and mother to daughter Luna and son Miles is the recipient of the 2019 "Giving Tree Award." Teigen will be presented with the award at this year's Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. The gala will be held on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Every year, Baby2Baby honors a mother who uses their social platform in the public eye to advocate and support the families and children that the organization serves. We all know the Bring the Funny judge is no stranger to using her profile for the greater good.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award, particularly because the organization is so close to my heart," said Teigen in a press release. "Baby2Baby has given me an opportunity to teach my children the importance of giving back to families struggling with providing their children with the most basic necessities."